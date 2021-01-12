WATCH: Pappagall Laburist! Coco The Labour-Loving Parrot Is Malta’s Latest Divisive TikTok Star

We all know that one person who’s been politically indoctrinated to parrot out decades-old beliefs… but this is Malta, and we take things a little too literally here.

A TikTok of a parrot chanting Viva l-Labour was uploaded on a small personal profile yesterday, but over 34,000 views later, it’s safe to say Coco the Parrot and his owner are already going solidly viral.

Expanding his audience well beyond his 298 followers, TikTok user Benġi shared the short video of himself egging the parrot on, and Coco quickly obliges.

As expected from a video like this, the TikTok quickly attracted way more than views, with Coco already amassing over 1,300 reactions and a wide variety of comments.

People in love with the bird and calling it super-intelligent? Check.

People saying it takes a parrot to be a Labour supporter? Check.

People who just want to watch the world burn shitting on both parties? Check, check.

Hours after gaining internet fame, Coco reappeared once again, this time alongside his owner to wish his new followers and fans a good night.

Here’s hoping we get more TikToks from this latest celeb pet. Maybe he can sing Ma Tagħmlu Xejn Mall-Perit Mintoff next time (the North Korean version, of course).

In the meantime, don’t forget to follow Lovin Malta on TikTok for all things weird, wonderful and downright WTF.