WATCH: ‘Se Nġiegħlek Tiżżabel!’- Maltese TikToker’s Banger Has Us Wishing Clubs Would Reopen Soon
@migsamuelJIENA LILEK SE NĠIEGĦLEK TIŻŻABEL 🤣 Duet this u agħmlu l-verżjoni tagħkom! ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##nizzabelchallenge ##nizzabel♬ NIZZABEL – m i g u e l
Do you all remember the Before Times, when people could come together in a dark and crowded space to dance the night away? Well, with that potential normality hopefully coming up in 2021, one Maltese TikToker has given us another reason to get hyped.
Well known for his hilarious videos starring Xilowna, Xemizin and Xerowna (so much so that he started summer 2020 winning a Lovin Malta Social Media Award), Miguel Samuel has blessed his thousands of followers with something a little different… a certified banger.
After being asked by his Instagram followers to share a “hidden talent”, Miguel teased a snippet of an original called Niżżabel.
“It’s not really a talent, but I love writing songs,” he said on Instagram. Little did he know that he had just opened Pandora’s box.
Within minutes, dozens of people were asking him to share the full track… and by the evening, the prechorus and chorus of Niżżabel showed up on TikTok.
The song quickly started being shared around, amassing over 500 likes and 5,000 views in a couple of hours.
“I never knew I needed this song in my life,” one excited comment read, with others saying the whole banger should be uploaded on YouTube and Spotify.
With Miguel encouraging people to duet their own version and the song’s lyrics detailing the everyday life of a party-loving islander, we’re willing to bet this has all the makings of a 2021 banger.
Now for those vaccines to roll out and normality to return…
