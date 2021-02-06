WATCH: This Maltese TikToker’s Viral Pranks On His Short-Tempered Dad Are Equal Parts Hilarious And NSFW

We’ve all tried to pull off a prank on someone before, but one Maltese TikToker’s relentless uploads see him constantly succeeding… and angering his father with resounding success.

Axl Mallia has just over 5,000 followers, but he’s already sitting on over half a million views amassed on just 11 uploads. And it’s all thanks to his cheeky demeanour and his father’s very explicit reactions.

It all started with a classic broken TV prank just before Christmas, which introduced the world to Axl’s dad and gave us a sneak peek into the pair’s love for video games. The result? A whole lot of swear words and over 87,000 views.

Of course, it goes without saying that all these videos are absolutely NSFW.