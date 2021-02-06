WATCH: This Maltese TikToker’s Viral Pranks On His Short-Tempered Dad Are Equal Parts Hilarious And NSFW
We’ve all tried to pull off a prank on someone before, but one Maltese TikToker’s relentless uploads see him constantly succeeding… and angering his father with resounding success.
Axl Mallia has just over 5,000 followers, but he’s already sitting on over half a million views amassed on just 11 uploads. And it’s all thanks to his cheeky demeanour and his father’s very explicit reactions.
It all started with a classic broken TV prank just before Christmas, which introduced the world to Axl’s dad and gave us a sneak peek into the pair’s love for video games. The result? A whole lot of swear words and over 87,000 views.
Of course, it goes without saying that all these videos are absolutely NSFW.
Soon enough, Axl was on a roll, uploading pranks that saw his dad smash his head against a door, fly down a slippery corridor and get a rude awakening full of ground cinnamon.
By the second upload, Axl’s mother – who is sometimes in on the pranks herself – also started making an appearance, and one of her own jokes even got over 50,000 views.
Sometimes, though, Axl pulls a double-prank and even manages to dupe both of them… with one such TikTok getting the most views yet, over 130,000.
But lately, Axl’s pranks have gone beyond his immediate family and found new victims.
From his barber to his grandparents, no one seems safe from Axl’s hilarious wrath… and judging by the views and feedback the family has been getting, this is just the beginning.
