WATCH: This US TikToker Is Revealing Some Obscure Yet Fun Facts About Malta

Malta is full of fun, quirky facts about our rich history that spans all the way to prehistory. Often, we are aware of the biggest facts, like the bombs that fell through Mosta Dome in WWII but did not explode – yet there is so much more that goes overlooked. One American TikToker, known as @hislifeoftravel, has been highlighting Malta’s historical and geological facts while he lives in Malta, covering everything from the well-known to even the more obscure facts of our island.

A Digital Nomad, Kevin has created his TikTok profile, hislifeoftravel, aiming to capture the beautiful places that he finds himself based in all around the world – starting with Malta.

Kevin has covered everything from detailing the history of cities like Birgu and Senglea to quirky facts like the history of Għar il-Kbir. He explained that the caves were carved out a network of tunnels out of the caves present and that people inhabited the caves until 1835. It is also thought that the community here were a vegetarian society according to a traveller’s log from the 17th century.

Kevin’s videos have shone a spotlight across some of Malta’s most iconic sites and locations, while also giving a fresh take on them by offering how a foreigner can truly appreciate the beauty of Malta. While he did receive some criticism from haters about his TikToks, including the casual ‘go back to your country’, Kevin has taken it into stride – not stopping his fun and entertaining TikToks.

Tag someone who’d love these Maltese facts!