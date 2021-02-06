WATCH: TikToker Dishes Out Lesson On Magical Meaning Behind Malta’s Cardinal Directions

For a social media platform oversaturated with viral dance videos, TikTok actually has its fair share of tidbits, including this one account that tells of the history behind Malta’s cardinal directions. In a video uploaded by the self-proclaimed digital nomad Travel&Balloons, you will learn about the history and meaning behind the Maltese version of North, East, South and West – and it’s a linguists dream, to say the least.

It-Tramuntana is named as such because north of Malta are mountains. We say Il-Lvant because towards the east there’s the Levant. And it’s called Fin-Nofsinhar because the sun is located in the south at noon. There’s also west too, but our linguist geek makes a small mistake with that one…

@travelballoons The history lesson in the maltese cardinal directions, part 4: the shameful retraction. "Boo, Kev, do your research BEFORE you make a video! Boo!" ♬ original sound – Travel&Balloons

The videos have a combined 48,000 views with many Maltese folk admitting they had no idea what the meaning was behind our cardinal directions. In all fairness, they're rarely used nowadays but it's refreshing to learn about the rich history of our language.