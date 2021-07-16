WATCH: Two Dolphins Sighted Metres Away From People In St Paul’s Bay
Summer is here and people are heading out to enjoy the crystal waters of the Mediterranean Sea. With more people heading to the coasts or onto their boats it is no surprise that Dolphin sightings are becoming more regular.
That said, some boaters had quite the surprise as a pair of Dolphins swam only metres away from them in St Paul’s Bay, cruising through the water quietly.
@lovinmaltaofficial2021’s dolphin sightings keep getting better and better 👀😍 Video by TomSprang 📹 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##malta ##lovinmalta ##dolphin ##video ##mediterranean♬ Minimalist simple bossa nova guitar performance – C_O
Besides delighting viewers at seeing Dolphins swimming among them, these sorts of sightings are always a very good sign for the health of the waters.
Healthy Dolphins will rarely swim through dirty waters, so you can rest assured that Dolphins among us are a very good sign for the Maltese waters.
