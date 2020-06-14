WATCH: Unique And Weird Sight As Giant, Dead Tuna Pulled From Ġnejna Bay

Lovin Malta received the footage from a beachgoer who was present at the time of the incident. They explained that at around 11.30 am, while they were preparing to go kayaking, a digger started to drive down toward Ġnejna Bay.

Swimmers at Ġnejna Bay were met with a strange sight Sunday morning as a giant, dead tuna fish was pulled from the water after it floated into the rocky side of the bay.

“People suddenly started pointing towards the sea and we saw a huge dead fish just floating around right next to where people would normally swim”, they told Lovin Malta.

Swimmers in Ġnejna moved away from the dead fish which drifted towards the ladder that offers access to the bay on the rocky side.

The digger that arrived soon fished the dead tuna out of the water and was later placed in a Cleansing Department truck.

