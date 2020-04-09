WATCH: Valletta’s Cameo In Sci-Fi Anime Offers A Beautiful, Futuristic Re-Imagining Of Malta

Set in 2067, the view offers a view of Malta in the near future, where our old world architecture has been mixed in with a futuristic vibe. Portraying the city as a place that has kept up with the times whilst keeping its historical roots.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted the famous view of the Grand Harbour from Valletta in episode five of Macross Delta. The anime captures shots of the Upper Barrakka Gardens and overlooks Malta’s Grand Harbour.

That said, it is also not entirely certain whether the scene is meant to actually be Malta in the series’ canon. Several anime are known to use places (whether directly or indirectly) inspired by real-life locations whilst not actually being that place in the series.

This is also not the first time that Malta has been name-dropped in an anime. A prime example is from the anime Girls und Panzer, which follows high school girls practising tank warfare as a sport.

In the series, the way in which the Order of St John and the Maltese defence against the Ottoman invasion is brought up in a scene where the girls are strategising how to defeat their opponents.

Have you seen Malta feature in any other animes? Let us know in the comments