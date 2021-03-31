WATCH: ‘What The Hell Is Malta?’ – Viral TikToker’s Cheeky Jab Is 100% Accurate And Proves He’s Human

Nightmarishly confusing questions await people being asked to prove whether they’re human or not on the internet. But if you live anywhere else in the world but Malta, imagine how much harder it is when you’re asked a question about our microscopic island.

Followed by nearly 200,000 people, TikTok user DeepDarkDreams has been getting millions of views on his new series God & Satan, featuring conversations between a slightly hungover God and a bewildered yet sane Satan. But it’s in a separate video that Malta just got a shout-out…. albeit a cheeky one at that.

“After we find a password, it’s time to prove we’re human,” DDD said, sharing an exaggerated version of some of the most confusing questions people are asked to prove they’re not some sort of spambot.

And to prove just how ridiculous these questions can get, the TikToker starts off with a tough one: point out Malta on a world map.

“What the hell is Malta?” he frustratingly asks, before switching onto escalatingly impossible tasks such as differentiating between the colours sarcoline and coquelicot. Eesh, I’ll take Malta.

In less than 24 hours, the TikTok managed to hit half a million views, and with DeepDarkDreams regularly getting even more than that, expect this short skit to hit even higher figures.

In the meantime, maybe this helps more people in their quest to prove they’re human… and pinpoint Malta on a world map.

Tag someone who needs to watch this!