WATCH: Where Did ‘Liba’ Come From? Lovin Malta’s Latest TikTok Series Is A NSFW Dive Into Vulgar Words

We hear them every day (sometimes multiple times per day), but do we know where Malta’s most popular vulgar words come from? Well, we’re all about to find out together. Lovin Malta’s latest TikTok series has taken a turn to the NSFW, looking at the source of a couple of words that might raise some eyebrows if uttered in public… unless, of course, you’re a minister. And at the time of writing, the days-old series has already hit over 100,000 views. So curl up with a well-charged phone and the brightness turned all the way up (and headphones if you’re not alone) and delve into some good old linguistic history. Shout out to Kelma Kelma for providing priceless research on these Maltese gems!

1. Għoxx We’ve all heard the word being used to refer to a vagina before – or even as one of the first words in a string of obscenities – but għoxx actually came from the old Maltese word for nest? Huh.

2. Liba We might know it as sperm nowadays, but liba actually started off with the fairer sex. You learn something new every day… even if it is about vulgar words.

3. Ġarretta A left-field vulgar word that rarely is used in its literal sense, this one is interesting specifically because of its wide use. To this day, you could walk into a butcher’s and ask for a ġarretta… but if they don’t understand you, you’ve got some real explaining to do.

4. Ħexa Used to refer to someone who’s either fucked up, fucked something up, or just plain fucked someone, this one’s a doozy. But ħexa was never such a frowned upon words, and there are places in Gozo where it’s still used in its original context – to fill something. I guess the meaning didn’t change that much after all, am I right?

BONUS: Żobiku We’re only three weeks into 2021, but we’ve already had a Transport Minister say ħaqq Alla on live TV and a former Prime Minister follow up with his own colourful language while testifying in court. But in case you were wondering where the elusive żobiku comes from, here’s where. You’re welcome.