WATCH: ‘Worst Day Of My Life’ – Ismael Grima’s Cousin Opens Up About Fateful Night She ‘Had To Make The Call’

A heartbreaking TikTok currently going viral has shed some more light on the fateful night that claimed the life of 21-year-old Ismael Grima. The video was uploaded by Nicole Fucile, Ismael’s cousin, who opens up about how she was the one who “had to make that call” on 20th November, when the young man lost his life in a tragic car accident.

“Everyone keeps saying imagine you get that call,” Nicole started, going on to detail what went down that night. “Me and my friends were driving to go to McDonald’s when all this happened,” Nicole said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💎Nicole💎 (@nicole_fucile)

At around 1:30am, on Luqa’s Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa, the black BMW being driven by Ismael Grima lost control and crashed into the wall of a field on the side of the road. He was certified dead on site. His 19-year-old female passenger was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, spending nine days in the Intensive Therapy Unit before recovering enough to be discharged. In the touching TikTok – which was uploaded just yesterday but has already amassed over 15,000 views – Nicole Fucile mourned her cousin, sharing a number of photos celebrating Ismael’s life. At one point, she even shared a photo of a tattoo of his name she had done on her right hand – one of many remembering the beloved “Iz-Zy”. “I will cherish every moment I have with you,” Nicole finished. ‘I miss you more and more each day. Rest easy baby, I hope you are in a better place.” Rest In Peace Ismael

