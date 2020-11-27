WATCH: ‘X’inhi?!’ – Maltese Mum Goes Viral With Daughter’s Hilarious Mispronunciation

د . إAEDSRر . س

@mummybearkimziimma kif hi trid tkun ? 🤦🤦🤦 #homework #kids #fyp #follow #viral #malta #maltatiktok♬ original sound – Kim Berly

We’ve all had our moments of accidentally blurting out a word we didn’t know was actually rude. But with TikTok, children’s hilarious dirty laundry is aired out for all to see.

One Maltese mother did just that, sharing her daughter’s mispronunciation, and as a former child, I can definitely relate.

A short school exercise matching words to pictures quickly turned viral when the young girl managed to guess and pronounce “bug”… but took a more Maltese approach with reading the word “ox”. 

“X’inhi??” the young mother can be heard asking, taken aback before correcting the girl.

The video, uploaded just three days ago, has already amassed over 48,000 views, and we’re willing to bet it’s down to everyone remembering something similar happening in their own childhood. Eeesh. Or should I say oshhh?

