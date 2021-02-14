WATCH: ‘Yes, We Exist’ – Maltese Transgender Couple Defies Preconceptions On TikTok And Beyond

Even in 2021, some people find it difficult to truly understand and appreciate something until they’ve been properly exposed to it. As far as Malta’s transgender community is concerned, one couple is fighting hard to challenge all of that… and they’re doing it all on TikTok.

Leon Bonnici is a vocal transgender man who has been steadily uploading numerous TikToks of his own years-long transition, even finding viral fame a couple of times thanks to some truly impressive before-and-after shots.

But the already-heartwarming story only gets better when you add his girlfriend Breeann Grima to the equation.