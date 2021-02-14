WATCH: ‘Yes, We Exist’ – Maltese Transgender Couple Defies Preconceptions On TikTok And Beyond
Even in 2021, some people find it difficult to truly understand and appreciate something until they’ve been properly exposed to it. As far as Malta’s transgender community is concerned, one couple is fighting hard to challenge all of that… and they’re doing it all on TikTok.
Leon Bonnici is a vocal transgender man who has been steadily uploading numerous TikToks of his own years-long transition, even finding viral fame a couple of times thanks to some truly impressive before-and-after shots.
But the already-heartwarming story only gets better when you add his girlfriend Breeann Grima to the equation.
Friends and followers of the couple will definitely be no stranger to videos like the above, but every day, more and more people keep stumbling upon Leon and Breeann’s story and getting inspired.
“Let me share this with you,” Leon told his followers on TikTok on Thursday.
“My girlfriend and I are Maltese and transgender. We love each other just like any other couple.”
“Yes, we exist,” Leon finished, as the dancing couple smiles at the camera.
Lately, Bonnici has been racking up thousands of views and likes on TikTok as he continues to share his story and that of his girlfriend’s with his over 3,200 followers. But judging by the resoundingly positive feedback the two have been receiving, those numbers will likely increase very soon!