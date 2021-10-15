Air Malta Head Warns Of ‘Very Unpleasant’ Decisions If Airline Is To Avoid Alitalia’s Fate

Air Malta’s executive chairman has provided a sombre forecast about the airline’s future, warning that “very unpleasant” decisions will have to be taken if it is to remain afloat.

David Curmi spoke about Air Malta’s future at a conference organised by lobby group MHRA for tourism stakeholders, starting his speech by referring to the closure of Italy’s flag carrier Alitalia.

“Alitalia will close today, which is a sign of the difficult times the airline industry is facing,” he said.

“Despite the Italian government doing everything possible to save the airline, they had no other option but to create another airline.”

Over the past months, Malta has been negotiating with the European Commission over potential state aid to the airline, which took a huge hit following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has been extremely coy about the negotiations, only stating that talks are still ongoing.