BREAKING: EU Denounces Malta’s Travel Ban On Unvaccinated People As ‘Discriminatory’

Malta’s new travel ban on unvaccinated visitors has been denounced as discriminatory by the European Commission.

Addressing a press briefing today, EC spokesperson Christian Wigand said that while member states have a right to introduce restrictions to safeguard public health, any measures that restrict free movement must be proportionate and non-discriminatory.

“A vaccination certificate cannot be a precondition for the exercise of free movement, this is a main principle of the EU Digital COVID-19 certificate regulation.”