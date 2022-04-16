7 Bucket List Destinations To Visit If You Were To Win The Lottery

Everyone dreams of travelling the world and experiencing all of the one-of-a-kind destinations that await beyond our border. With glamorous destinations like Las Vegas or sunny seaside ones such as Bali just waiting to be discovered – here are our top seven bucket list travel destinations. 1. Madagascar

Home to breathtaking views, one-of-a-kind architecture and unmissable experiences – Madagascar should definitely be one of the destinations you visit. Being the world’s second-largest island country, white sand beaches, delicious local food and unique wildlife await. 2. Canada

Being known as one of the nicest people in the world, the Canadian community will welcome you with open arms. Offering adventurous experiences, play in the snow and try your hand at skiing at the Lake Louise Ski resort. 3. New Zealand

Perfect for adventure junkies – you have the opportunity to turn your backpacking holiday into a reality. Gorgeous mountains, landscapes like no other, and a unique culture all make New Zealand a breathtaking bucket-list destination. 4. Japan

Experiencing a culture different from our western one should definitely be on your bucket list. From high-tech towns like Tokyo to more rural ones such as Nagano – you will definitely enjoy Japan. 5. Switzerland

Home to the Hammetschwand Elevator – you have the opportunity to experience the tallest outdoor elevator in Europe. With all of Switzerland looking like it’s straight out of a fairytale, stumbling upon a once-in-a-lifetime view is almost guaranteed. 6. Maldives

Expect blue skies, crystal clear water, turquoise lagoons, stunning reefs, great weather and luxury – you can kick back and relax during your stay. If living in the lap of luxury sounds like your cup of tea – this destination is the one for you. 7. Iceland

Home to one of the world’s most astonishing light displays – the Aurora Borealis is enough to put this destination on your bucket list. Magnificent natural experiences, erupting volcanoes, waterfalls, hot springs, glaciers, and a whole array of activities – there’s nothing quite like Iceland. Packing up and jetting off to one of these seven bucket list travel destinations sounds great – after all, it’s the stuff of dreams to discover all the hidden treasures that are found at these beautiful locations!

