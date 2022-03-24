Chris Fearne Refuses To Set End Date For Vaccine Certificate Travel Rules 

Health Minister Chris Fearne has refused to provide a date for the relaxation of rules limiting travel to Malta to adequately vaccinated people.

Questioned by Lovin Malta in the wake of pressure from the local travel industry to relax the rules, a spokesperson for Fearne simply said that “Malta has been decreasing measures on travel in a safe way to ensure we continue to protect our country”.

“We have started accepting WHO vaccine certificates and reduced quarantine periods for vaccinated people coming from dark red zones,” they said. “Malta is also participating in discussions on this matter on an EU level.”

As it stands, travellers to Malta from ‘red zones’ can only avoid quarantine if they present a valid vaccine certificate. Maltese vaccine certificates are only valid for primary doses taken within the past three months and booster doses taken within the past nine months.