CITY SPOTLIGHT: St Julian’s Is Malta’s Entertainment Mecca With Its Late Nights Out, Amazing Meals, And Seaside Views

St Julian’s is the Maltese town that never sleeps. It’s the island’s entertainment Mecca, promising one-a-kind nights out, fantastic food, and some of the island’s most beautiful spots for both locals and tourists alike. From humble beginnings as a quaint seaside town to one of Malta’s most important touristic and commercials centres, St Julian’s has undergone a radical transformation in the space of a few decades. The locality hugs Malta’s coastline – making it a must-visit spot whether it’s spring, summer, winter, or autumn. With that in mind, Lovin Malta has presented a helpful guide for the bustling town with the help of Ryde Malta.

Paceville: A clubbing Shangri-la If there’s one thing that’s become synonymous with St Julian’s – it’s late nights out creating unforgettable memories in Paceville, Malta’s largest clubbing district. Rain or shine, Paceville’s streets are filled with revellers making the most out of what the area has to offer. Whether it’s checking out some headline acts at some of the largest venues this country has to offer or having a quiet drink at the many bars that line its roads, Paceville has something for everyone. And if you think it’s just a young person’s game, you’re wrong with countless more upscale bars nestled inside Paceville and in St Julian’s in general, which houses some of the most well-loved pubs on the island – like The Dubliner (which has a mean Sunday Roast) and the City of London. So if you’re looking for one wild night on the town – from dinner to drinks to a boogie – Paceville is the place for you.

But it’s so much more than clubbing… And don’t worry if clubbing really isn’t your thing, St Julian’s has so many activities on offer the options are almost endless. Eden’s Cinema and Bowling Alley are the perfect places for those more simple nights out – while a trip to Baystreet’s games room (which even has laser tag) gets the blood pumping without the need for a shot or two. Or you could head to one of the many casinos that call St Julian’s home – one of which, the Dragonara, is nestled on the peninsula of the locality within a 17th-century palace. Be careful, these casinos are adult only and will require some identification to enter. Summertime and Malta do go hand-in-hand – and St Julian’s is no different – offering visitors to two beaches – Balluta Bay and St Geroge’s Bay- to swim at, while its myriad of hotels offer some spectacular pool days that bring together luxury and relaxation. And while St Julian’s is certainly overdeveloped – a walk along the coastline is a must for anyone visiting the islands – starting from the Portomaso marina and the picturesque remnants of its fishing town past down in Spinola. You’ll finish at the showstopping Balluta Bay, which has some of the finest architecture on the island and a charming little park to take in the views while enjoying treats from nearby coffees shops and bakeries, like the French-run Frensh. St Julian’s is also a great place to get some shopping done with the Baystreet Complex having a wealth of top brands – not to mention some great designer wear spots near Portomaso.

The St Julian’s feast and the famous Gostra St Julian’s certainly has humble beginnings, but its feast, which celebrates the town’s namesake, is a wild and spectacular event. Beyond the usual festive activities, the feast is full of incredible transitions and parties to match. While festivities conclude on Sunday with a street party and hunters conducting a gun salute for their patron saint, the feast has made a name for itself on the international stage through Gostra – which seems people attempt to run up a greased up pole for a prize.

Where to eat? St Julian’s is a foodie’s paradise offering a seemingly never-ending supply of different cuisines, one-of-a-kind meals, and cheap eats within its walls. There’s Kuya, a Michelin guide Asian restaurant, that serves some delicious Asian treats at a price point everyone can enjoy. Or you could grab a pizza from Salumeria, an awesome spot hidden in the gardens of Spinola Palace – that is almost an oasis amid the hustle and bustle of the town where you can meet up with some friends for an easy but fun meal. And if those aren’t your thing – don’t worry about it – St Julian’s has a really wide variety of amazing but simples places to eat – from a local meal at Gululu’s to family restaurants like The Avenue. Of course, there are some finer restaurants in St Julian’s for anyone looking for a dreamy and luxurious night out. Our tip is to head to any one of the Hilton and the Portomaso Marina, the Corinthia Hotel, the Intercontinental, Westin, or Seed to try out one of their many awesome restaurants. There are some Michelin-guide restaurants in the locality – from Sussurus to Caviar and Bull to Barracuda – there is quite literally something for everyone in St Julian’s. And on that note – St Julian’s is fast-food heaven with supremos like Mcdonald’s and Burger King – and local behemoths like Hugo’s Burgers and Hermanos – having outlets in the area. Or you could just grab a pizza slice from Alice or pay a visit to a pastizzeria. The best part is – there are so many fast food spots that stay open well into the early hours of the morning.

Where to stay? Now, this is a hard one. St Julian’s has a tonne of hotels ranging from the affordable to the luxurious. Some undeniable classics always spring to mind like the Corinthia Hotel, the Intercontinental, and the Westin – but there are so many options with new smaller hotels cropping up all over the area. Or you could stay at one of the short let accommodations that have slowly filled up St Julian’s.

