Fancy A Polish Summer Holiday? New Flights From Malta To Warsaw Have Landed

Biweekly flights between Malta and Warsaw, Poland have become a reality as Malta International Airport welcomed scheduled flights by LOT Polish Airlines today.

The Polish flag carrier will be hosting these biweekly flights between Malta and the Polish capital throughout the summer months.

Launching ahead of the official launch of the EU’s Digital Covid Certificates on 1st July, Maltese people will be able to travel to Poland’s capital city, which is a must-see city, especially for music and science buffs.

The attractions of Warsaw include two museums celebrating the lives of remarkable Poles Frédéric Chopin and Marie Curie and is home to a further 50 odd art galleries and museums offering a huge range of exhibits.

History lovers will further be able to enjoy the stunning historical buildings in Warsaw that managed to survive the Second World War or take a walk through the many tranquil parks and gardens.

This move will further strengthen Malta’s connection to the Polish market, whose travellers rank among the top drivers of traffic at MIA.

In total, passengers travelling to and from Poland has doubled between 2015 and 2019, as the airport’s Polish routes became more widespread.

“Following a brief operation last year, we are delighted with LOT Polish Airlines’ decision to return to our islands with a more regular operation, at a time when we are working to restore connectivity lost to the COVID-19 pandemic” MIA’s Head of Traffic Development, Alex Cardona said.

LOT Polish is considered one of the oldest airlines in operation, having a history that spans almost a century. Its biweekly flights from Malta to Warsaw will take place on Mondays and Thursdays – ideal for holidaymakers eyeing the European city for their next getaway.

It is advised that you check the country’s travel requirements before planning a trip to Poland. The requirements and guidelines can be found here.

