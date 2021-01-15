‘Gem Of The South’: Kalkara Gets A New Heritage Trail For Local And Foreign Tourists To Enjoy

Tourism and travel may not be the words on everyone’s lips right now, but the quaint village of Kalkara has just launched a heritage trail to promote its rich history.

Fifteen stainless stands have been erected alongside historic sites in the village, explaining their significance in both English and Maltese, while a QR code allows visitors to view further information online.

A touristic map of Kalkara, designed by Alfie Gatt, has also been launched, as has a new website wirtilkalkara.com, and the entire project is the work of the NGO Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara.