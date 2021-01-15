‘Gem Of The South’: Kalkara Gets A New Heritage Trail For Local And Foreign Tourists To Enjoy
Tourism and travel may not be the words on everyone’s lips right now, but the quaint village of Kalkara has just launched a heritage trail to promote its rich history.
Fifteen stainless stands have been erected alongside historic sites in the village, explaining their significance in both English and Maltese, while a QR code allows visitors to view further information online.
A touristic map of Kalkara, designed by Alfie Gatt, has also been launched, as has a new website wirtilkalkara.com, and the entire project is the work of the NGO Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara.
For such a small village (it only has around 3,000 residents), Kalkara boosts a vast history and its relics include archeological cart-ruts, Egyptian stelae brought to Malta by the Phoenicians, Palaeochristian hypogea, and a church that’s over 500 years old.
Its most famous structure is probably the Bighi Naval Hospital, which was built by the Order of St John and later used by the British, at one point even looking after Queen Victoria’s son Prince Alfred after he came down with typhoid fever.
Kalkara mayor Wayne Aquilina, parliamentary secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, parliamentary secretary for NGOs Clifton Grima and Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield all attended the launch.
Etenne Camilleri, who coordinated the project for Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara, said this initiative will promote Kalkara on the touristic destination, both domestic and foreign ones.
Tag someone from Kalkara!