Għadira Beach To Get €2 Million Upgrade With New Promenade, Trees, Fountains And More

Malta’s largest sandy beach, Għadira, is set to benefit from a €2 million facelift as part of a plan to make it more accessible and attractive to tourists and locals alike. Għadira’s promenade will be reconstructed and made more accessible, its roundabout will be beautified, new lights, signage and CCTV cameras will be installed, trees will be planted, fountains will be erected, new toilets will be added, and WiFi will be made available free of charge. “This investment is more significant than may first meet the eye because it shows the mentality with which we’re approaching tourism infrastructure,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo told a press conference this morning.

“We’ve got used to maintenance taking place in tourism zones when the summer approach, which is all well and good, but we also need to depart from that mentality and start focusing on quality.” “Quality, quality, quality – we want to offer tourists an experience of quality from the moment they leave the airport to the moment they return home. Politicians must take ambitious and brave decisions in this regard.”

Infrastructure Malta Ian Borg said his ministry is committed to helping the tourism industry get back on its feet after a devastating period during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Other countries around the world are facing huge challenges when it comes to the pandemic and we wish them the best to overcome it,” he said. “Malta has its own challenges but it’s a fact that when you speak to hoteliers, they’ll tell you that bookings have started coming in and the rhythm is picking up, despite not being at the same level it was prior to the pandemic.”

