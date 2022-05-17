Being created and developed specifically for the European way of life, the technological and modern finishings make the brand new Jeep Compass the only car you’ll ever need to cruise down every road in Malta. Taking design, safety, technology, and functionality to a whole new level, driving will be a whole new experience with this new model. Going anywhere and doing anything your heart desires should be a breeze thanks to Jeep. Revamped and remodelled, the Compass has a broader more athletic appearance, making it look like an absolute beast. Using various elements, you can’t miss the greatness of this vehicle.

As for the interior, the goal was to come up with something totally different that’s never been seen before. Maintaining elegance while adding in elements of linearity, the high-tech approach makes the Compass gorgeous whilst boosting its functionality. With a whole range of extras, you can choose from to transform the Compass into the perfect car of your dreams are endless. Having an all-encompassing update where the dashboard, central tunnel and door panels have all been revamped to suit this brand new way forward. Stepping up its game both when it comes to the look and the actual drive of the car, Jeep has created something great. With 240 horsepower and a 1.3-litre turbo engine – the Compass is sure to get you where you need to be. Having a 4-cylinder engine complete with a six-speed automatic transmission, this hybrid model gives you the perfect balance between efficiency and speed.

Being one of the cars in the 4xe line, this means that the Jeep Compass and its 11.4 kWh battery can be recharged either whilst you driving or by using an external power outlet. By combining the 180hp delivered by the turbo engine and the 60hp created by the electric motor, this car can go from 0 to 62mph in about 7.5 seconds.

With a government grant currently in place for purchasing hybrid vehicles, you can get your hands on a brand new car and save up to €12,000 on it. Simply go for a test drive, pick your extras, and order your brand new Jeep Compass before the 31st May 2022 to benefit from this drive. For more information, to request a viewing or even book a test drive, head on over to the Motors Inc showroom in Mdina Road Qormi or get in contact with them online. Tag someone who deserves a new car!