LISTEN: British Presenter Gleefully Predicts Packed Flights To Malta: ‘They’ll Pay Us €200 To Come’
Malta’s plan to pay tourists up to €200 if they stay at a hotel this summer has reached the ears of British presenter Toby Anstis, and he seems very excited about it.
This morning, a pleased-sounding Anstis informed his listeners of the island’s plan to regenerate tourism in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not saying we never loved Malta but they’re saying they’ll pay us to go there in the summer to kickstart their tourism!” he said. “You can get €200… that’ll do to cover the sun-beds and beers at the beach bar.”
“I’ve never been to Malta but I think that will be about to change; I heard there’s a nice dance music scene over there. All flights to Malta will be fully booked in the next couple of days, I think!”
Malta recently announced a scheme which will see tourists paid €200 for staying at a five-star hotel, €150 for staying at a four-star hotel, and €100 for staying at a three-star hotel.
However, if Anstis is after summer parties, then he might be disappointed.
Malta has yet to announce whether it will allow mass events to go ahead and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said yesterday that the government “won’t experiment with people’s health”.
