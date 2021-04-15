LISTEN: British Presenter Gleefully Predicts Packed Flights To Malta: ‘They’ll Pay Us €200 To Come’

Malta’s plan to pay tourists up to €200 if they stay at a hotel this summer has reached the ears of British presenter Toby Anstis, and he seems very excited about it.

This morning, a pleased-sounding Anstis informed his listeners of the island’s plan to regenerate tourism in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not saying we never loved Malta but they’re saying they’ll pay us to go there in the summer to kickstart their tourism!” he said. “You can get €200… that’ll do to cover the sun-beds and beers at the beach bar.”

“I’ve never been to Malta but I think that will be about to change; I heard there’s a nice dance music scene over there. All flights to Malta will be fully booked in the next couple of days, I think!”