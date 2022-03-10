6 Things People In Malta Love About Ireland

We have some pretty cool things that make the Maltese islands special. Our steady stream of pastizzi, the 300 days of summer we get every year, and the population’s spirit all make Malta a place of wonders. But, that doesn’t mean that other countries aren’t great too. As much as we love our islands, we also love Ireland, and here are some reasons why; 1. Their greenery

With gorgeous trees and shrubs found everywhere you look, the greenery that stretches all across Ireland is something the Maltese are super envious of. 2. The accents

With their accent making them sound like big lovable teddy bears, there’s just something about listening to them speak that instantly boosts anyone’s mood. 3. We’re Game of Throne brothers

Both Malta and Ireland had the privilege of being used as shoot locations for the iconic Game of Thrones series. 4. Leprechauns

The cute little leprechauns that make up some classic Irish lore are another thing Maltese people love. With their green hats and pots of gold, these tiny little creatures can be quite mischievous. 5. We’re both champions of potatoes

We love how the Irish share our love of good food, specifically, potatoes. Be it roasted, mashed, chips in gravy, or any other way you like to consume this vegetable, potatoes are the best. 6. St. Patrick’s Day

Last but not least, we absolutely adore their patron saint, St. Paddy! Although we as a country have nothing to do with St. Patrick’s we still enjoy celebrating him and all the joy that he brings with him on his special day. Including some awesome scratch card discounts!

This St. Patrick’s day you can win up to €100,000 thanks to the St. Patrick’s Day scratch card at Lottoland. Get your hands on 5 scratch cards for just €1 and see if your pot of gold awaits at the end of the rainbow. Do you hold the luck of the Irish today? To be in with a chance of winning, register now by clicking on this link. Good luck and play responsibly!

Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Promotion is available to new players only. Players must be 18 or over. Promotion is redeemable once per player. Promo runs to 23:59 CEST 17/03/22. Any unredeemed scratch cards will become void seven (7) days after being credited to the player’s account. Scratchcards redeemed as part of this promotion may only be used in respect of the St Patrick’s Day Scratchcard. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.