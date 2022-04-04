Malta Airport Calls For PCR Test And All Other COVID-19 Rules To Be Scrapped After New Travel Measures Announced
Malta’s airport warned the relaxed travel measures that are set to come into force on 12th April don’t go far enough.
The MIA issued a statement after Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that people will be allowed to travel to Malta from a country on the red list if they present a negative PCR test (in the last 72 hours) or a recovery certificate (not older than 180 days).
As it stands, all travellers must present a valid vaccine certificate or face a quarantine period.
While the MIA welcomed the development, it made it clear that this should only be the first step towards the complete removal of travel restrictions.
“In principle, all persons wishing to travel to our islands from one of more than 100 countries on Malta’s red list, can now do so regardless of their vaccination status,” it said.
“However, it is worth highlighting that PCR tests are an inconvenience, as well as an added cost, which can run into hundreds of euro for a travelling family, which can prompt potential visitors to choose another destination for their summer holiday.”
“This particularly, given that a number of European countries, including Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom, to name but a few, have recently completely removed all restrictions on travel.”
With the summer season only a few months away, the airport appealed to the government to give visibility on when the remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions, including the entire red and dark colour system, will be completely removed.
