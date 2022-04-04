Malta Airport Calls For PCR Test And All Other COVID-19 Rules To Be Scrapped After New Travel Measures Announced

Malta’s airport warned the relaxed travel measures that are set to come into force on 12th April don’t go far enough.

The MIA issued a statement after Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that people will be allowed to travel to Malta from a country on the red list if they present a negative PCR test (in the last 72 hours) or a recovery certificate (not older than 180 days).

As it stands, all travellers must present a valid vaccine certificate or face a quarantine period.

While the MIA welcomed the development, it made it clear that this should only be the first step towards the complete removal of travel restrictions.