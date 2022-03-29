Malta Airport Welcomes Robert Abela’s Pledge To Remove All COVID-19 Restrictions, Says Country’s Competitiveness Will Improve

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s post-election pledge to remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions has been met with praise by the Malta International Airport. “The connectivity we have secured augurs well for the coming months, and our confidence that this season will be significantly better than the past two summers has been further strengthened by the Prime Minister’s recent pledge that the government will be removing the remaining COVID-19 restrictions,” the airport’s CEO Alan Borg said in a statement. “Only once people are able to travel freely to Malta again, can we start competing on a more level playing field with other Mediterranean destinations.” In his first address to the nation since winning the 2022 general election, Abela promised to immediately prioritise the removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

“While I will keep on seeking expert advice, the government will continue down the road of removing all restrictions. We must reach a stage where, as much as possible, we can adopt the style of people choosing how to best take care of themselves,” the Prime Minister said. “The pandemic took too much away from us. Children and youths lost more than 24 months of the best time of their lives and we must now look ahead to continue regaining our freedoms.” Although he didn’t provide a specific timeline, he said Malta must’ve towards this direction during springtime. The MIA has long been calling for Malta to remove all COVID-19 related travel rules as other European countries have done and recently warned that the country’s current travel requirements and checks are among the most “inconvenient and unfriendly” in the EU.

It welcomed Abela’s comment in a statement unveiling its flight schedule for the summer season, which features 99 routes in 34 countries, around 80% of the connections Malta had enjoyed in summer 2019, before the pandemic hit. New routes include Ryanair flights to Shannon and Bordeaux, an Air Malta flight to Riga and a triweekly service to Madrid, a Vueling flight to Bilbao, and the comeback of Transavia France’s Malta-Paris Orly link, which was cancelled after the pandemic. “Our Traffic Development team and the Malta Tourism Authority have worked tirelessly to restore as much as possible of the airport’s pre-pandemic connectivity, and our flight schedule for summer is testament to the success of these efforts,” Borg said. Should Malta remove its COVID-19 travel restrictions?