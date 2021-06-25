Malta Rejects Allure Of British Tourists And Imposes Strict Travel Conditions Out Of Variant Concern

Malta may have been added to the UK’s green travel list yesterday, but British travellers will still find it tough to book a holiday on the island.

Following the UK’s announcement, the Maltese Health and Tourism Ministries announced that, as of 30th June (ie. a day before the UK’s new travel rules for Malta into force), travellers from the UK will only be exempt from quarantine obligations if they present a vaccine certificate which is recognised by the Maltese health authorities.

As it stands, the Maltese health authorities only recognise certificates issued in Malta.

An EU-wide vaccine passport system, through which all EU member states will recognise each other’s vaccine certificates, is set to come into force on 1st July but Malta is reportedly still in the testing phase.