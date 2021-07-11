Malta’s Travel Ban For Non-Vaccinated Leaves Couple In The Dark On How To Register Baby’s Birth

Malta’s abrupt and draconian ban on non-vaccinated people from travelling to the island has driven a sharp wedge into several people’s plans, but for some the stakes are even higher.

Vlatko*, a Macedonian national who has been living in Malta for a few years, told Lovin Malta that he and his wife recently had a baby together but they have so far been unable to travel to register her birth due to COVID-19 restrictions, essentially rendering the baby stateless.

After restrictions finally eased, the couple decided to book flights and arrangements, amounting to thousands of euro, and use the occasion for their daughter to spend her first birthday with their families.

Everything seemed fine until Health Minister Chris Fearne announced, a few days before their flight, that Malta was going to ban all non-vaccinated travellers as of 14th July.

While Vlatko has been fully vaccinated himself, his wife hasn’t because she is breastfeeding her daughter and doesn’t want to run the risk of any potential complications.

He said he’s been trying to contact the health authorities to try and obtain an exemption from the Superintendence of Public Health but his efforts have so far been fruitless.

The couple are therefore in a huge quandary – facing the choice between putting off their trip and risking losing the money they’ve already spent or leaving Malta and being unable to return. Even if Vlatko’s wife does get vaccinated in Macedonia, it won’t count as Malta currently only recognises vaccines administered in EU member states and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, both their passports have expired and they’re unable to renew them without traveling, which means that once their residence permits expire they will be classified as illegal immigrants and have to leave Malta anyway.

“I wish the authorities made a real plan instead of causing this stress on not just me but the whole population in Malta,” he said. “Yes, some people refused the vaccine but some didn’t take it for a reason.”