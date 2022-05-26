Island Life: 7 Fun Facts That Malta and New Zealand Share

New Zealand might be on the other side of the world, but just because we’re miles apart doesn’t mean that we don’t have anything in common. More alike than we know, let’s take a closer look at the top seven things that make New Zealand and Malta almost sister countries. 1. We’re both islands

Ok so this one is a bit obvious, but both Malta and New Zealand are islands. Being surrounded by the big, blue sea gives both countries a great sense of independence. 2. We both have weird nicknames

It seems like everywhere we go, other people refer to anyone from New Zealand as a Kiwi and anyone from Malta as a Malteser. While their quirky nickname is based on a flightless bird endemic to their country, ours is a delicious chocolate snack. 3. We both have unique languages

Although both countries are fluent in English and consider it one of the national languages, we each have a mother tongue they are proud of. Maltese is the only semitic language to be written with the Roman alphabet and Māori is primarily spoken on the North Island of New Zealand. 4. Some epic shots were taken in both countries

With Game of Thrones being filmed in Malta and New Zealand being the home to Lord of the Rings, both countries share picturesque places that are crucial to some legendary stories. 5. We both have bird pests

With Maltese pigeons acidic poop that peels the paint off your car, and the Kea bird that rips off windshield wiper rubber, a garage is the way to go in both countries. 6. We both have iconic memes

Malta has potato blood in our veins and New Zealand has the longest town name ever in the entire world. People might not know where these memes come from, but we do, and it’s another thing that Malta and New Zealand share. 7. We’re one of the oldest countries and New Zealand are the youngest

Technically an opposite not a similarity, Malta has been around for centuries, with the Megalithic temples dating back to circa 3,600 B.C. Our archaeological remains are dated even older than the first signs of civilisation. New Zealand, on the other hand, had it’s first signs of life between 1280 and 1350, but it was in 1642 that the first-ever European, Abel Tasman, saw and recorded New Zealand.

