Olympic Diver Makes A Stunning Splash Into Gozo’s Blue Hole

French Olympian Laura Marino set a new personal best diving record from Gozo’s Wied il-Mielaħ. Now, she’s taken on another iconic national landmark, making a massive leap into the Blue Hole near the former Azure Window.

“The biggest gap I’ve done,” Marino wrote underneath an Instagram video showing the diver making the jump.

“Wouldn’t have done this without this incredible team, supporting me and believing in me more than anyone did before … so much love and gratitude for you all.”