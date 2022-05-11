7 Things You Didn’t Know About School Transport In Malta

Waking up and waiting on the street corner for the school transport to pick you up is a core memory practically everyone who grew up in Malta shares. By the end of the school year, you and the driver are probably on a first-name basis, you’ve chosen your favourite seat (and radio station) – but that doesn’t necessarily mean you know everything about school transport. Choosing the correct school transport fleet is key to ensuring your kids benefit most during these crucial formative years. With that in mind, here are seven things you probably did not know about school transport and how it functions in Malta and Gozo. 1. It’s provided to all schools

Every single school, no matter if it’s a government, independent or a church school, has access to this school transport service. And regardless of whether your child is just starting primary or is about to finish their secondary school journey, Malta Coop can take care of them all. 2. And bus drivers undergo the needed appropriate training

Apart from needing to hold a valid driving license – bus drivers will also need to learn how to deal with any situation that might arise. Knowing how to aid a child who’s having an episode and how to make the van feel like a safe space for these children is crucial. 3. It’s definitely not a one-size-fits-all approach

Loads of people seem to think that school transport is a one-size-fits-all situation, but it isn’t. Need your kid to be on the bus by 8am so you can be at the office by 8am? Speak to your driver and together with Malta Coop, they’ll find the perfect solution for you. 4. And you get vouchers when trusting Malta Coop with your school transport

Malta Coop works with over ten unique businesses found all across Malta and Gozo. To make your children’s school transport even better, parents will be getting fifteen vouchers from all fifteen of their trusted partners. 5. Over 400 drivers work with Malta Coop

With an entire fleet reaching around 400, you can rest assured that you will definitely find a driver that will meet your needs. No matter if your route is from Birkirkara to Qormi or from Marsaskala to Mellieħa, Malta Coop will have the driver for you. 6. Their buses are constantly serviced

Some Monday mornings are worse than others, but Malta Coop knows how to make it magical again. With buses being constantly serviced and even having some of the fleets on reserve at the garage, one van’s breakdown does not mean that your child will be late to school. 7. It’s free for all parents

No parent needs to pay to safely get their child to school. Malta Coop’s school transport services are 100% free, meaning that you don’t need to pay a single cent to ensure that your child gets the education they deserve.

With a fleet of 350 vehicles, Malta Coop is the largest public transport fleet on any given day that’s running around the streets of Malta. Starting this journey back in 1989, Malta Coop has been helping busy parents and excited schoolchildren get to school for years on end. If you ever have any questions, queries or musings, you can get in touch with the Malta Coop team by giving them a call at 2226 5800 or shooting them an email at [email protected]. Share this in your parents chat!