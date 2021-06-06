Serbia And North Macedonia Should Be Added To Malta’s ‘Amber’ Travel List, Community Group Urges

North Macedonia and Serbia should both be placed on Malta’s ‘amber’ travel list in light of a low rate of COVID-19 in those countries, a group representing the Macedonian community in Malta has appealed.

An online petition calling for both countries to be placed on Malta’s amber list has so far received over 3,000 signatures.

“Over 15,000 Macedonians and Serbians work and live in Malta, but unfortunately, because of the global COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions to restrain the spread of the virus, our two countries have been left without flights [to Malta] for more than a year and a half,” the group’s president Maksimiljan Kazakov said in a statement.

“This resulted in an enormous number of people living here being unable to return home and our loved ones not being allowed to visit us without spending days in quarantine.”

He said the community felt hopeful when it heard the news that Malta plans to reopen to tourists on 1st June, but was left disappointed after both countries were left out of the amber list.

“We have been torn apart from our families and loved ones for over a year and a half now,” he said.