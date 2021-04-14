Summer Plans? Malta Air Launches Flights To Crete And Five Italian Cities
Malta Air, the Maltese subsidiary of Ryanair, has announced it will launch five new routes in the summer months – to the Italian towns of Brindisi, Cagliari, Trapani and Genoa, and to the Cretan city of Chania.
Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Malta Air CEO David O’ Brien launched the new routes at an empty departure lounge at the Malta International Airport.
However, Bartolo offered words of caution to people who might be getting excited at the prospects of a return to pre-COVID-19 normality.
“Now is the time to be vigilant and follow the advice given by the health authorities, it’s definitely not the time to find loopholes. It’s a time to remain focused and responsible so that once the pandemic is over, Malta can emerge stronger as a united front.”
O’Brien praised Malta’s vaccination rate, currently the second highest in Europe behind only the UK, and the government’s decision to set a specific date (1st June) as a target for the return of tourism.
The addition of five new routes mean that Ryanair will fly to 57 destinations to and from Malta in the summer months.
“This is phenomenal when you consider that Heathrow had 88 European routes pre-COVID-19… meanwhile Malta will have 57 routes from Ryanair alone.”
