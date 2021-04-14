Summer Plans? Malta Air Launches Flights To Crete And Five Italian Cities

Malta Air, the Maltese subsidiary of Ryanair, has announced it will launch five new routes in the summer months – to the Italian towns of Brindisi, Cagliari, Trapani and Genoa, and to the Cretan city of Chania.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Malta Air CEO David O’ Brien launched the new routes at an empty departure lounge at the Malta International Airport.

However, Bartolo offered words of caution to people who might be getting excited at the prospects of a return to pre-COVID-19 normality.