Two Hour Wait Welcomes Visitors To Malta As People Forced To Pack Like Sardines At Airport 

Malta’s airport has finally bounced back to life, but travellers are still being made to wait for hours in queues upon arrival.

One person who landed in Malta today told Lovin Malta that he had to wait two hours to pass through arrivals as four flights arrived soon after each other, meaning there were delays at the COVID-19 document verification stage.

Logistical issues meant that it was impossible for the travellers to observe social distancing.

Two days ago, a woman complained to Lovin Malta after her daughter spent an hour getting through arrival procedures.

“The number of people here is ridiculous,” she said. “There’s no social distancing, it’s a real COVID-19 transmission hub.”