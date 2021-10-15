United States Opens Borders To Malta And 32 Other Countries As Of 8th November 

The USA has announced it will open its doors to vaccinated travellers from 33 countries, including Malta, on 8th November.

Non-American air travellers will still have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours before travelling. Foreign travellers crossing a land border will not need to show proof of a recent negative test.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter. “This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

The new travel rules will apply to the 26 Schengen countries, which include Malta, as well as the UK, Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, and South Africa.

The United States already allows travel from over 150 countries, a policy which was criticised due to the fact that some of these countries had a lower infection rate than the banned ones.

People who have been inoculated with a vaccines that has been approved by the the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or granted an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization will be allowed to enter the country.