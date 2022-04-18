7 Reasons Why Val Di Noto Is Sicily’s Hidden Gem

Summer is fast approaching and that means that beaches, relaxing, and fun activities are on everyone’s to-do list. With Sicily just being a stone’s throw away from our shores, it has become one of the most travelled places by Maltese people. Going to the same place year after year can get quite boring, so if you’re looking for things to do in Sicily that not every other family does you’re on the right track. Have a look at our 7 reasons why Sicily’s Val Di Noto is a hidden gem. 1. It’s a declared UNESCO World Heritage Site

Being given this title by the World Heritage Site, you can already tell that some unsung beauties are simply waiting to be discovered in the southeast of Sicily. Land of olives, almonds, and citrus fruit, Val Di Noto is famous for treating the tastebuds. 2. It’s a Baroque architecture wonderland

Val Di Noto is one of the few places left that are perfect examples of the ‘anti-seismic’ urban planning that was executed in the late Baroque style. With drama, grandeur and contrast being at the heart of the Baroque style, Val Di Noto has some gorgeous sites that will amaze you. 3. It’s home to the bay of the turtledoves

Enjoy a relaxing day at the beach whilst trying to spot some gorgeous turtledoves who pass along the coast. Being one of the turtledove’s stops on their migration routes, the likelihood of seeing one of these fine specimens is quite high. 4. Try some Marzamemi tuna al fresco

With the town of Marzamemi being the go-to for all things food, the gastronomy found in this city cannot be neglected. Blending the flavours of land and sea beautifully, you simply cannot visit Val Di Noto without heading down to Marzamemi and trying out their tuna. 5. Taste the chocolate in Modica

Home to both architectural wonders and sweet treats that will make your mouth drool, make sure to visit Modica during your trip to Sicily. Filled with sensations and smells that will warm your heart, Modica chocolate really is one-of-a-kind. Image By Mussklprozz – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0 6. The locally-made market

With their entire economy based on agricultural activities and creations, you will definitely find some splendid locally made items and ingredients that encapsulate the heart and soul of Val Di Noto. Keep an eye out for unique products when you’re in Avola as they are the home of almonds and Nero D’Avola wine. 7. The Agriturismo Val Di Noto

Encapsulating the Val Di Noto spirit whilst emulating that classic farmhouse vibe that will instantly make you fall in love with it, Val Di Noto promises the homey Sicily stay you’re craving. With homegrown bioorganic produce, horseriding, a pool and various other activities waiting – all you have to do is pack your bags.

Both rooms and entire apartments can be booked, making creating your perfect stay as simple as can be. All of the family is guaranteed to have a blast here. No matter if you’re an adventurous family who is always looking for the next mountain to climb, or you just want to lay around on a sunbed all day – you will love Agriturismo Val Di Noto. Become one with nature during a horseback ride through the forest as you slow down and really take the time to appreciate the world that surrounds you. Plus, going at sunset or sunrise will elevate this experience to an unimaginable level. Can there be anything better than a calming horse ride during sunset among nature?

Spending a chilled day at the farmhouse doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to do. With archery, table tennis, a swimming pool, and free Wi-Fi, getting bored is almost impossible. For those that love trying out new things, trekking and boat excursions are both also available at Agriturismo Val Di Noto. Discover the hidden gems that can only be accessed by sea or climb up the Poropalo of Capo Passeri, where you’ll be met with a breathtaking view of the entire south-eastern coast. If good wine is more your style, make sure you visit the nearby Palmeri Winery where you will enter the cellars, learn about the history of wine making, and get your hands on a glass or two.

Book your stay with them directly and start daydreaming about all of the wonderful times you're going to have at Val Di Noto! Found between the Hyblaean hills – surrounded by countless historic artefacts and the splendid scenery of the river Cassibile – this Agriturismo is found at the heart of all the Val Di Noto provinces. This historical family residence turned unique holiday farm is waiting for you. Treat yourself to good food, breathtaking views, spectacular architecture and the Sicilian way of life with Agriturismo Val Di Noto