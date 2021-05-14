WATCH: Ian Borg Says Money Concerns Casting A Cloud Over Plan To ‘Bring Back’ Iconic Maltese Buses

Financial concerns have placed a dampener on longstanding plans to electrify Malta’s bus fleet and redesign the vehicles based on the traditional Maltese buses. Transport Minister Ian Borg confirmed today that while the authorities are still interested in implementing Mizzi Studio’s design as part of the eventual electrification of the bus fleet, the plan is being held up by issues related to economies of scale. “If a manufacturer creates 10,000 electric buses and charges you €300,000 per bus, but you tell him that you prefer another design and want to order 100, and not 10,000, vehicles, they’ll probably end up charging you €600,000 per bus,” he said when questioned by Lovin Malta about the bus concept today.

“The government must then assess whether for the price charged for 400 buses [of one design] it can acquire 1,000 buses [of another design] instead or if it’s worth it to spend more public funds on the first design.” “I’m proud to have provided exposure to Mizzi Studio’s lovely design and given it the best platform possible and we’re still studying its viability.” However, Borg refused to give any kind of timelines for when a decision will be taken, saying the market drivers are what they are and the government must find an “ideal price” which makes sense for everyone. Similarly, Transport Malta’s chairman and CEO Joseph Bugeja said that while the design is interesting and nostalgic, the electrification of public transport must be financially viable. “The topic is still alive but it’s not a given that the most beautiful design is also the most viable one and we must take the right decision in the national interest,” he said. With Malta committed to electrifying its bus fleet as per EU directives, Mizzi Studios in 2019 proposed the ‘Malta Bus Reborn’ design, based on the throwback when buses were multi-coloured, with each colour symbolising a route, and their design personalised by their drivers.

The traditional hand-painting line pattens and lettering (tberfil) that had characterised the old buses have been re-imagined through LED technology. However, unlike the buses of old, Mizzi Studios’ proposed bus fleet will be fully electric and emission-free, make use of a solar-powered roof, and come with state-of-the-art air-conditioning and cooling systems, middle doors for efficient boarding and disembarking and low floors and ramps to ensure full accessibility for people with disabilities. The concept was launched by Borg at the entrance to Valletta, with the minister hailing the design as “stupendous”. Jonathan Mizzi, the architect and designer behind Mizzi Studios, has urged the authorities to take his design on board, arguing that the financial outlay will be worth it, considering his design will safeguard the country’s bus heritage and create a new tourist attraction in the process. Mizzi Studio was recently entrusted with designing kiosks across the Royal Parks in London, including at Buckingham Palace. Cover photo: Ian Borg launching Mizzi Studio’s Malta Bus Reborn concept in October 2019

Would you like to see Malta introduce these buses?