WATCH: Malta Will Pay Tourists Up To €200 Each If They Book Rooms At A Hotel

Tourists who visit Malta this summer stand to earn up to €200 each if they stay at a three, four or five-star hotel.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announced this scheme today, confirming it will apply to 35,000 “free, individual travellers” and will have an allocated budget of €3.5 million. It will only apply to foreign tourists, not domestic ones.

The way this scheme will work is as follows.

Hotels that wish to participate in the scheme will first have to declare their interest with the Malta Tourism Authority. The government will then pay tourists €100 if they stay at a five-star hotel, €75 if they stay at a four-star hotel, and €50 if they stay at a three-star hotel.

This amount must be evenly matched by the hotel, which means tourists who stay at a five-star hotel will be entitled to €200, tourists who stay at a four-star hotel will be entitled to €150, and tourists who stay at a three-star hotel will be entitled to €100.