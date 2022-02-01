‘You Should Have Got Boosted,’ Maltese Authorities Tell Vaccinated Man After Nasty Italian Shock
As Malta’s grace period for unboosted Maltese travellers came to a close today, a man who travelled to Italy to be by his pregnant girlfriend’s side was in for a rude awakening.
Chris Tabone told Lovin Malta that he has been in Rome since November, before Malta announced its new travel rules and before he was even eligible for a booster.
The new rules, published at the end of December, state that vaccine certificates for adults are only valid for initial vaccines taken within the past three months or boosters taken within the past nine months.
They officially came into force on 17th January but a two-week grace period applied for Maltese residents who were abroad before that date.
This grace period expired today, 1st February, and Chris was caught right in the net.
“Italy obliges people to present a vaccine certificate to enter restaurants and bars, and up until now I’ve been able to use my Maltese vaccine certificate. However, as of today, my certificate is being marked as invalid,” he said.
“If I were in a hotel I’d be kicked onto the street. When I called up 111 and 145, they told me I should have flown to Malta and got boosted as other people in a similar situation to mine had done.”
As a result of Malta’s new rules, Chris has been barred from Italian restaurants and other establishments, even though Italy’s own vaccine certificate system recognises those who have been doubly vaccinated.
“My girlfriend’s family are all double-vaccinated just like I am but their certificates are still valid,” he said. “However, Malta is in control of my code and my certificate has now been deleted as though I’m completely unvaccinated.”
Malta’s rules state that people in Chris’ position can avoid quarantine upon their return if they present a vaccination certificate with a primary vaccine schedule, provide a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta, apply for the booster and commit to taking it within five days of arrival.
However, Chris is still in an uncomfortable position, given that he needs to be back in Rome by 11th February to take care of his girlfriend, who would have by then just received her second vaccine dose after giving birth.
Malta’s rules state that people can receive their updated booster certificate two weeks after getting the shot.
“They’re making life impossible for me,” he said. “I’m pro-vaccine… yes, I’m skeptical of a potential fourth dose, but I’ve taken the shots. My vaccine credentials are still valid in Italy but Malta has cancelled my QR code.”
“Now I need to get tested before returning to Malta but people who got boosted don’t, even though they can still transmit the virus. They’re telling us at gunpoint that we have to get the booster or they’ll make our lives hell.”
