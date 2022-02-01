‘You Should Have Got Boosted,’ Maltese Authorities Tell Vaccinated Man After Nasty Italian Shock

As Malta’s grace period for unboosted Maltese travellers came to a close today, a man who travelled to Italy to be by his pregnant girlfriend’s side was in for a rude awakening.

Chris Tabone told Lovin Malta that he has been in Rome since November, before Malta announced its new travel rules and before he was even eligible for a booster.

The new rules, published at the end of December, state that vaccine certificates for adults are only valid for initial vaccines taken within the past three months or boosters taken within the past nine months.

They officially came into force on 17th January but a two-week grace period applied for Maltese residents who were abroad before that date.

This grace period expired today, 1st February, and Chris was caught right in the net.

“Italy obliges people to present a vaccine certificate to enter restaurants and bars, and up until now I’ve been able to use my Maltese vaccine certificate. However, as of today, my certificate is being marked as invalid,” he said.