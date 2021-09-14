Andre Borg, Lawyer Behind Quarantine Hotel Legal Protest, Will Be Interviewed On Lovin Daily Today

Lawyer Andre Borg will be interviewed on Lovin Daily at 5:30pm this evening about a judicial protest he filed in relation to Malta’s controversial hotel quarantine rules.

Borg recently filed a protest on behalf of three family members who warned that the mandatory hotel quarantine that was imposed on them following their arrival in Malta amounted to a “draconian” measure in breach of their fundamental human rights.

“Their situation is worse than that of prisoners or persons living in detention centres,” Borg said, warning that Malta is the only EU member state imposing mandatory hotel quarantine.

He has said this judicial protest is the beginning of a long legal battle, including a constitutional case which is currently being drafted and which will hold Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci responsible to pay his clients moral damages and refund the €1,400 they had to pay on the quarantine hotel.