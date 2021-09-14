Andre Borg, Lawyer Behind Quarantine Hotel Legal Protest, Will Be Interviewed On Lovin Daily Today
Lawyer Andre Borg will be interviewed on Lovin Daily at 5:30pm this evening about a judicial protest he filed in relation to Malta’s controversial hotel quarantine rules.
Borg recently filed a protest on behalf of three family members who warned that the mandatory hotel quarantine that was imposed on them following their arrival in Malta amounted to a “draconian” measure in breach of their fundamental human rights.
“Their situation is worse than that of prisoners or persons living in detention centres,” Borg said, warning that Malta is the only EU member state imposing mandatory hotel quarantine.
He has said this judicial protest is the beginning of a long legal battle, including a constitutional case which is currently being drafted and which will hold Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci responsible to pay his clients moral damages and refund the €1,400 they had to pay on the quarantine hotel.
People travelling to Malta from ‘dark red’ countries are being forced to pay €1,400 for their two-week stay at the Marina Hotel or the ST Sliema Hotel, which only includes bed and breakfast.
However, Health Minister Chris Fearne pledged to announce changes to the rules in the wake of a national outcry over the fact that Rachel Umanah, a young girl with Down Syndrome, was told she will be forced into a quarantine hotel upon her upcoming return from Nigeria.
The Nationalist Party has said Maltese residents travelling from ‘dark red’ countries should be allowed to quarantine at home, rather than a hotel.
The interview will be streamed live on Lovin Malta's Facebook during Lovin Daily at 5.30pm
