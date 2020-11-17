Anti-Bullying Activist To Appear On Lovin Daily At 9:30am Today

A representative from bBrave, Malta’s first anti-bullying NGO, will appear on Lovin Daily this morning.

You can watch the live interview at 9:30am on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

Set up a few years ago, bBrave intends to raise awareness on different forms of bullying, facilitate assistance for people suffering from bullying and help reform people displaying bullying behaviour in Malta.

They launched Malta’s second anti-bullying week yesterday, a campaign which had to be different from the first one due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, they’re still planning a number of activities to mark the occasion, including a car treasure hunt.

This year, things will be slightly different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BUT we’re still planning a week brimful of activities

