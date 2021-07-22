د . إAEDSRر . س

Doctor Jean Karl Soler To Be Interviewed About COVID-19 Views On Lovin Daily This Morning 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Doctor Jean Karl Soler will be interviewed on Lovin Daily this morning about his unorthodox views of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Soler has been extremely skeptical of the health authorities’ strategy to combat the pandemic, including the vaccination of young people, mask-wearing and lockdowns.

He has earned himself a following among other COVID-19 skeptics as a result, but he has fallen foul of Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, who recently reported him to the Medical Council over a series of Facebook posts. 

Lovin Daily will air on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 10am.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Van Catches Fire In Middle Of Fgura’s Main Road

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All