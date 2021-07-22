Doctor Jean Karl Soler To Be Interviewed About COVID-19 Views On Lovin Daily This Morning 

Doctor Jean Karl Soler will be interviewed on Lovin Daily this morning about his unorthodox views of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soler has been extremely skeptical of the health authorities’ strategy to combat the pandemic, including the vaccination of young people, mask-wearing and lockdowns.

He has earned himself a following among other COVID-19 skeptics as a result, but he has fallen foul of Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, who recently reported him to the Medical Council over a series of Facebook posts.

