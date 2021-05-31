WATCH: Je Me Xiex? Destiny Dazzles With Beautiful Maltese Rendition Of Eurovision Song

Following her return from Eurovision 2021 and a much-deserved break to recharge after the Contest, Destiny is once more active in Malta. Her return was marked by her appearance on the popular entertainment and variety show Serataron on Friday and she even gave us a taste of a Maltese rendition of Je Me Casse. During a game of Truth or Dare on the show, Destiny landed a dare that required her to sing Je Me Casse entirely in Maltese – and it is fair to say that she completely killed it.

Though the Maltese version of the phrase Je Me Casse, Ċaw u Bye, doesn’t have the same smooth power to it, Destiny’s rendition is still an excellent example of how beautiful the Maltese language can sound in music. Destiny’s appearance on Serataron also marks nearly a week since the Eurovision Song Contest’s Grand Final where the star placed 7th in the final result and was filled with a Eurovision-esque vibe throughout.

Even star host Ron Briffa was out in Eurovision flair as he walked out onto the show dressed as Damiano David, the lead vocalist of Eurovision’s 2021 winning band Måneskin! Audiences also got the chance to hear some of the background experiences that Destiny had at Eurovision, including who she made friends with the most and the sort of inner workings behind putting on a Eurovision act.

Throughout the show, Destiny truly highlighted her amazing charisma on everything from a more teasing conversation about the type of people she’d consider for a date to her thoughts on Måneskin’s win – the star noting that the band had an “amazing show”, especially for a live audience perspective. Did you like the Maltese version of Je Me Casse? Let us know in the comments