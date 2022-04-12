History-Making MP Eve Borg Bonello Will Be Interviewed On Lovin Daily At 5:30pm Today 

Eve Borg Bonello, who has become the youngest MP in Maltese history, will be interviewed on Lovin Daily this evening.

Borg Bonello, an 18-year-old law student and president of the PN’s teenage wing TeamStart, was elected to Parliament via gender quota today.

Besides being Malta’s youngest ever MP, all indications show she is currently also the youngest MP in the world.

It is a massive victory for the young politician, made even more impressive by the fact that she barely had any time to campaign on the ground, with her candidature confirmed a mere nine days before Prime Minister Robert Abela called a general election.

The live interview will be taking place at around 5:30pm, following the daily news program.