Jason Azzopardi Recorded Mocking Yorgen Fenech As Part Of Hibs Fans’ Fury At Ref

The game itself was hugely controversial, with Riga missing an early penalty but scoring in the dying seconds of injury time and Irish referee Rob Hennessy chalking off a late goal from Hibs striker Jurgen Degabriele and sending off Hibs’ Jake Grech and Bjorn Kristensen right before extra time.

A video uploaded by Simon Mercieca captures the anger of Hibs supporters following last night’s 4-1 home defeat to Riga FC, which saw the Maltese side crash out of the UEFA Conference League.

Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi was recorded bringing up Yorgen Fenech’s name sarcastically while sitting among Hibernians FC supporters as they yelled abuse at the refereeing officials after last night’s contentious game.

After the final whistle was blown, Hibs fans were filmed screaming at the ref, calling him a wanker, muqran, pighead and pufta, with one screaming at him to “fuck your Iceland”, perhaps mistaking that he was actually from Ireland.

One of the voices was clearly that of Jason Azzopardi, a Hibs fan and honorary president of the club.

“You messed it up, linesman,” Azzopardi can be heard saying, a clear reference to his flagging of Degabriele’s goal as offside.

As things got heated on the pitch and people crowded the refereeing officials, Azzopardi can be heard saying: “Ja kiesaħ, jisfida n-nies… q’alla Yorgen Fenech ġej jisfida għal ġlied…. Qas al m…”

Azzopardi is parte civile lawyer for the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia, representing their interests in the case against Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with the journalist’s assassination.

