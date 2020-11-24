LIDL Drip, Robert Mercury And Magical Musical Moments: Lovin Malta TikToks You Might’ve Missed This Week

“Never a dull momenet” should become Malta’s official motto by now… apparently as far as 2020 is concerned. And with Christmas just around the corner and the nation’s most TV show entering its final stages, it didn’t take long for last week to get very eventful. Enter TikTok. In case you missed it, here are some of Lovin Malta’s biggest, most controversial or just plain relatable TikToks from this week which helped amass over 250,000 views in the last seven days. So hit the Follow and buckle up!

1. The hottest clothing collection of the year drops on the first day… and all hell eventually breaks loose You had to know last week would be a big one when LIDL’s coveted (and overly-hyped) clothing line dropped on the very first day. As the colourful shoes, socks and t-shirts arrived in stores all around the island, Lovin Malta took to one of the branches for a quick feature – and fit, of course! The rest was a days-long debate triggered by a short TikTok watched over 35,000 times on TikTok and a further 34,000 times on Reels. Now that the dust has kind of settled, have you finally decided whether you love or hate these yet?

2. I’m beginning to feel like a Farfett God Yeah sure, Eminem is a pretty darn fast rapper… but y’all remember that 1996 interview with Richard Sultana from the independent party Tal-Farfett? Because that, my friend, is something else.

3. Malta’s moment of glory against The Faroe Islands Our national team might’ve gone out of last week’s match against The Faroe Islands with tears in their eyes, but that didn’t mean we still didn’t squeeze in a moment or two of celebration in there. And at the end of the night, beyond a record-breaking undefeated run, we also had this little nugget – a small, limited crowd at Ta’ Qali celebrating Malta’s match-opening goal.

@lovinmaltaofficial Fans are at home or in cars just outside the National Stadium tonight, but that didn’t stop the limited crowd from celebrating Malta’s first goal ⚽️ ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

4. Don’t worry officer, I’m only smoking and eating a banana Malta’s current mask laws might require people to wear a mask in public… but you’re in the clear if you’re eating, drinking or smoking. And that’s exactly what this short TikTok featuring a strategically-placed LESA officer and a very hungry Ricky highlights. 33,000 views and nearly 100 shares later, it seems like Malta’s mask laws are still on many people’s minds.

5. Robert Abela or Freddie Mercury? Why not both? An old and mostly unassuming meme came back in the most explosive last week when, in one of the most beautiful social media gaffes of the year, a Labour archive page reshared a satirical photo of Freddie Mercury labelled as Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela. So of course, y’all know we had to jump on the Robert Mercury train along with half the nation. 2020 only has a month to go, but it really is proving to be the year that keeps giving.

6. Andrea Bocelli and Joseph Calleja’s duet gets a more realistic treatment Sure, we all love a good old-fashioned sing-along. But if you and your friends don’t happen to both be world-class tenors, your karaoke session will probably end up sounding a little bit more like this. Now also includes a blooper from the many takes… because keeping a straight face while you sing horribly off tune is even harder than it sounds.

7. A local rap god drops by our offices No, we’re not talking about Richard Sultana this time. Showing off his lyrical chops – and his lightning speed – Malta’s Got Talent semi-finalist Lapes dropped by our offices last week to rap about 75,000 words in half a second. Love him or hate him, the kid has mad skills.

8. Malta’s Got Talent has Matt feeling a whole lot of feelings MGT might’ve triggered a nation this week, but even before the first round of semi-finalists were eliminated, the previous week’s episode already had its own brand of triggers. And when you have someone like Lovin Malta’s Matt from Live(stream) of Consciousness watching the show, get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions. Mostly frustration though. Yeah, definitely that.