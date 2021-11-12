د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE INTERVIEW At 5:30pm: Repubblika President Robert Aquilina To Appear On Lovin Daily

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina will be a special guest on this evening’s episode of Lovin Daily.

The NGO has been extremely active in recent weeks, camping outside the Floriana depot for three weeks, protesting in front of Castille to demand the arrest of former minister Konrad Mizzi, and reporting former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to the police for €60,000 in consultancy payments.

It also recently designated itself as an “anti-mafia” organisation in light of the findings of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, which found the state culpable of creating a state of impunity that facilitated the journalist’s assassination.

Tune in today at 5.30pm on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page to see Aquilina’s interview live during Lovin Daily.

