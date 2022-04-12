Forget Netflix: Here Are The Maltese Documentaries You Need To Binge This Weekend
When it comes to binge-worthy documentaries, you don’t need to look much further than the island for top quality content.
If you’re looking for new content to watch or fill a weekend with, look no further than Lovin Malta’s range of documentaries – the last seven of which have hit a combined 1.25 million views!
Take a look at them here – and let us know which topic you’d like to see a deep dive into next.
1. A Dose Of Red Nose
101,000 views
2. Equality From The Heart
105,000 views
3. A Little Smile
703,000 views
4. Belt Kapitali: Kapitlu 1 with Marama Corlett
89,000 views
5. Darna
92,000 views
6. The First Vice
165,000 views
7. 100 Years of Mizzi Organisation
97,000 views
And that’s not all the Lovin Malta video team’s been working on…
Stay tuned for two upcoming features of two Maltese icons that will take you into a world you never explored.
