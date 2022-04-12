Forget Netflix: Here Are The Maltese Documentaries You Need To Binge This Weekend

When it comes to binge-worthy documentaries, you don’t need to look much further than the island for top quality content.

If you’re looking for new content to watch or fill a weekend with, look no further than Lovin Malta’s range of documentaries – the last seven of which have hit a combined 1.25 million views!

Take a look at them here – and let us know which topic you’d like to see a deep dive into next.



1. A Dose Of Red Nose

101,000 views