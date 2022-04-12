د . إAEDSRر . س

Forget Netflix: Here Are The Maltese Documentaries You Need To Binge This Weekend

When it comes to binge-worthy documentaries, you don’t need to look much further than the island for top quality content.

If you’re looking for new content to watch or fill a weekend with, look no further than Lovin Malta’s range of documentaries – the last seven of which have hit a combined 1.25 million views!

Take a look at them here – and let us know which topic you’d like to see a deep dive into next. 

1. A Dose Of Red Nose

101,000 views 

2. Equality From The Heart

105,000 views

3. A Little Smile

703,000 views

4. Belt Kapitali: Kapitlu 1 with Marama Corlett

89,000 views

5. Darna

92,000 views

6. The First Vice

165,000 views

7. 100 Years of Mizzi Organisation

97,000 views

And that’s not all the Lovin Malta video team’s been working on…

Stay tuned for two upcoming features of two Maltese icons that will take you into a world you never explored.

Tag someone who needs to bring the popcorn over this weekend

