Moviment Graffitti Activist Wayne Flask To Be Interviewed Live On Lovin Daily Today

Moviment Graffitti activist Wayne Flask will be interviewed live on Lovin Daily this morning following his organisation’s large protest against a proposed yacht marina in Marsaskala.

The interview will be streamed live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 10am.

Last weekend, hundreds of Marsaskala residents and activists attended a Graffitti protest against Transport Malta’s plans to build a yacht marina in the town’s picturesque bay.

The plans have been criticised for a lack of an impact assessment and virtually no consultation with residents or the local council.