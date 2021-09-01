د . إAEDSRر . س

Moviment Graffitti Activist Wayne Flask To Be Interviewed Live On Lovin Daily Today

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Moviment Graffitti activist Wayne Flask will be interviewed live on Lovin Daily this morning following his organisation’s large protest against a proposed yacht marina in Marsaskala. 

The interview will be streamed live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 10am.

Last weekend, hundreds of Marsaskala residents and activists attended a Graffitti protest against Transport Malta’s plans to build a yacht marina in the town’s picturesque bay.

The plans have been criticised for a lack of an impact assessment and virtually no consultation with residents or the local council.

Do you think the proposed yacht marina should be scrapped for good?

READ NEXT: ‘To Catch A Spy’: Check Out Hallmark’s Mystery Film Based In ‘Beautiful Malta’ With Local Actors

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All