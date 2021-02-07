This Maltese Vlogger Filmed One Second Of Every Single Day Of Her Life For A Year

“I had this sudden idea to film one second a day for all of the year. Little did I know 2020 turned out to be an absolute shit show and I got to capture my experience of it on camera,” Shaw explained to Lovin Malta.

When Debbie Shaw, a Maltese, Galway-based vlogger and digital freelancer decided to film a second of her life for an entire year, it was merely a documentary experiment. Then, the chaos of 2020 unravelled.

“My resolution for that year was to say yes to a lot of things, fill it up with activities and start new passions. Even though I wanted to say yes, the year said no.”

The seven-minute film starts off in a world that almost seems foreign now: full of maskless people roaming the streets, parties, drag shows and undistanced socialising. In a nutshell, our old, pre-pandemic, hectic life.

Nearly half-way through, there a glimpse of a glaring TV screen. The news is explaining key facts and symptoms of COVID-19.

Cut to Ireland’s first lockdown and activities that we’re now accustomed to: DIY haircuts, pyjamas for weeks on end and trying to make the best of life inside.

“The moment that surprised me the most was lockdown and how it remained that way since, (Ireland is on their third national lockdown). I was planning to take up more activities and what not because it was my first year not being a student, so the fact that my life became this repetitive was quite ironic.”

Shaw, a fresh face on the vlogging scene, is planning to make another one second per day video this year. Hopefully, 2021 is kinder to her and all of us.

Tag someone that needs to see this!